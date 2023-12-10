Video: Truck Crashes Into Lagos Drainage

A loaded truck fell and got stuck in the drainage channel along Fafunwa in the Ipaja area of Lagos State on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) made this known in a post via X, stating that its officers are currently managing the traffic in the area to avoid gridlock.

LASTMA disclosed that the overturned truck and some parts were damaged due to the crash.

The post reads, “A Loaded truck fell and got stuck in a gutter along Fafunwa through Ikola Oju odo connecting Adefemi.

“Transloading is ongoing for easy evacuation. Officers are on the ground managing the traffic to avoid gridlock.”

In other news, hundreds of residents have reportedly evacuated their ancestral home in Kidandan, a community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, after a group of bandits raided the area.

The bandits, who had been causing terror in the community, reportedly became even more aggressive due to the farmers’ failure to pay levies imposed on them.

Naija News learnt that many locals were tragically killed during the recent raid, and many others were abducted.

However, the Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force has not yet responded to the latest attack as of the time of filing this report.

Story continues below advertisement



The attack in Kidandan follows the recent tragic bombing of locals in Tudun Biri village by an Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in Igabi Local Government Area. In Tudun Biri, over 120 people lost their lives, and more than 70 were hospitalized.