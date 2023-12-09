Residents Flee Homes As Bandits Sack Kidandan Village In Kaduna

Hundreds of residents have reportedly evacuated their ancestral home in Kidandan, a community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State after a group of bandits raided the area.

The bandits, who had been causing terror in the community, reportedly became even more aggressive due to the farmers’ failure to pay levies imposed on them.

Naija News learnt that many locals were tragically killed during the recent raid, and many others were abducted.

However, the Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force has not yet responded to the latest attack as of the time of filing this report.

The attack in Kidandan follows the recent tragic bombing of locals in Tudun Biri village by an Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in Igabi Local Government Area. In Tudun Biri, over 120 people lost their lives, and more than 70 were hospitalized.

“For the past 6 days, the bandits have been coming to Kidandan, but this attack was devastating. They came and terrified us, stole and abducted our people. Every resident in Kidandan lives in extreme fear.

“Our women and children are leaving in droves. The number of those who embarked on this forceful and unprepared exodus would surprise you. They are moving to safety, perhaps to Zaria and other seemingly safe locations to squat with friends and relatives,” ” a local who spoke on condition of anonymity told Vanguard.

He claimed that rather than maintaining a constant security presence in the community, the agents only conducted patrols, allowing the bandits to operate whenever they were aware that the security personnel had left.