Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 10th December, 2023

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has slammed Premium Times over a report released earlier today.

Naija News reports that Premium Times had claimed Atiku refused to release all his academic records when the platform requested them.

Reacting in a statement titled ‘Atiku’s records and Premium Times’ voyage of mischief’ on Saturday, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, noted that all the documents that Premium Times based its “callous and odd” reporting on are documents that are already in the public space.

He wondered why the news platform did not write to the Independent National Electoral Commission to request for Atiku’s academic records.

The Concerned Northern Forum, consisting of lawyers, is preparing to file a lawsuit against the Federal Government. They seek adequate compensation for the victims of the military airstrikes in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State.

The airstrikes resulted in the death of over 120 villagers who were participating in Maulud celebrations last Sunday night.

Representing the lawyers’ forum, Barrister Nafi’u Abubakar emphasized their dedication to securing justice for the families who suffered losses in the attack.

Nafi’u also urged the Federal Government to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the incident, calling for immediate action.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Minister of Finance, Olu Falae, has emphasized the necessity of having a person with integrity as the Petroleum Minister in Nigeria, rather than the president of the nation.

In a recent interview on Channels Television’s program, Falae criticized the practice of sitting presidents also holding the position of Petroleum Minister.

He acknowledged the significance of petroleum in government finances, noting that no president has completely relinquished control over it. However, he advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a dedicated minister for the sector, allowing him to focus on governance.

A governorship aspirant in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, Asue Ighodalo, has resigned as the chairman of the board of directors of the Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Breweries made this known in a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday.

The company secretary, Uaboi Agbebaku, also said there were changes in its board of directors after the board meeting on December 7, 2023.

Agbebaku said the resignation of Ighodalo, who hopes to clinch the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will take effect at the end of the year.

He added that Sijbe Hiemstra will become the interim chairman.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly refused to release his academic records.

Recall that the former Vice President sent his lawyers to the United States to legally force Chicago State University (CSU) to release the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku had accused Tinubu of forgery of a certificate from an American university. Atiku had questioned the copy. of the CSU certificate Tinubu presented to INEC as evidence of his educational qualification to run for president.

Arguing that he needed the documents to strengthen his case at the Supreme Court after the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) dismissed his petition against the election of the president, Atiku persuaded the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois to order CSU to release to his representatives the academic records of Tinubu, who claimed to have graduated from the university with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

A well-known Islamic scholar from Sokoto State, Muhammad Bello Yabo, has voiced concern over the recent bombing in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, during Maulud celebrations, emphasizing the suffering in the northern region.

The scholar noted that such mistaken bombings frequently occur in the North, with no similar incidents reported in the Southern region of Nigeria.

His comments on the military’s bombing of Maulud celebrants were shared in a video clip posted on social media.

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, participated with security personnel and military troops to prevent an attack on Zakka village in the Safana local government area.

During this intervention, Governor Radda observed the rescue of a 33-year-old man who had been abducted by armed bandits, as detailed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

While in Safana to launch an empowerment programme, Governor Radda received a distress call about the imminent threat to Zakka village and quickly joined forces with the security team.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has assured that the Nigerian military will take steps to prevent incidents of accidental bombings from recurring.

This statement follows a series of mishaps, including the recent drone strike in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, which resulted in over 100 civilian deaths.

Over the past seven years, more than 12 such incidents have occurred, claiming over 400 lives.

During the 4th Edition of the Chief of Defence Staff Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship in Abuja, Musa expressed regret over the Kaduna incident and mourned the loss of lives.

Musa emphasized the military’s commitment to implementing measures to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has said that the huge delegation Nigeria took to the Climate Change Conference in the United Arab Emirates has shown that President Bola Tinubu is not ready to steer the country from the circumstances that have plunged the nation into economic crisis.

Abure shared his reservation while receiving an award of excellence from the Benin chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association on Saturday.

According to the LP chieftain, it is insensitive for the government to embark on such an endeavour considering the economic situation in the country.

He lamented that people are struggling with poverty and the current minimum wage is still being debated, yet Tinubu’s government has decided to embark on such a jamboree.

Following the party’s loss at the 2023 general election, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seems to have failed at resolving the internal party crisis that marred its chances at the 2023 presidential election.

Reports suggest that the party has yet to recover from its loss to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 2023 presidential election, as major stakeholders have been unable to reach an agreement on its leadership.

Since the resignation of the previous chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s efforts to elect a new leader have been hampered by the problems and intrigues in the aftermath of the presidential election.

Information obtained suggests that a number of influential party figures, including serving and past governors, ministers, and National Assembly members, are prepared to fight for the party’s mantle of leadership.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.