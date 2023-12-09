Katsina Governor Joins Military Operation To Rescue Abducted Civilian

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, participated with security personnel and military troops to prevent an attack on Zakka village in the Safana local government area.

During this intervention, Governor Radda observed the rescue of a 33-year-old man who had been abducted by armed bandits, as detailed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

While in Safana to launch an empowerment programme, Governor Radda received a distress call about the imminent threat to Zakka village and quickly joined forces with the security team.

He stated, “After the intelligence report on the planned terrorist attack was revealed to Governor Radda around 1pm, he immediately called off his involvement in the colourful empowerment programme of the Katsina House of Assembly Deputy Speaker.

“Mr. Governor and some few members of his entourage then joined a combined team of security personnel, comprising men of the Nigerian Police, Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, Ground troops of the Nigerian Army, and personnel of the Community Watch Corps, to engage the terrorists at Zakka forest, before the criminals advanced to the hills.

“A 33-year-old man was bravely rescued by the gallant troops after a heavy gun battle with the terrorists which lasted almost 30 minutes. The terrorists were fortunate to escape without suffering any casualty after their callous mission was thwarted.

“After repelling the bandits, Governor Radda directed that the abducted man rescued by troops be taken to hospital for urgent treatment, as he was shot on the leg by the bandits.”