Senators Donate Salaries To Kaduna Bombing Victims

Nigeran Senators have announced the donation of their December salaries to the victims of the ‘accidental’ bombing in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, made this known on Sunday when he led a high-power delegation of the Senate to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State at the Government House.

Jibrin said all 109 Senators in the 10th National Assembly have decided to donate their salaries, amounting to N109 million, to the victims of the accidental bombing.

Recall that a group of senators from the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), led by Abdul Ningi and Abdulaziz Yari, also visited the victims of the recent military airstrike.

During the visit, Senator Ningi announced an N58 million donation to the victims on behalf of the NSF, highlighting their commitment to supporting constituents during difficult times.

Also speaking, Yari, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources, said immense pain had been inflicted on the victims of the bombing.

The former governor of Zamfara said, “Our hearts go out to all the families affected by this senseless tragedy.

“We witnessed firsthand the immense pain and suffering caused by this event. We pray for the deceased and their families, and a speedy recovery for the injured.”

The senator added that the authorities must avoid such occurrences.