Prominent Photographer Dies In Tragic Accident 24-Hour Before Birthday

A renowned celebrity photographer known as Wildshot, based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, tragically lost his life in a solitary car accident in the Wimpe area of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday when the photographer attempted to overtake a trailer but collided with a building.

Earlier that evening, the deceased was said to have been at a well-known gymnastics centre in Port Harcourt when he received a distress call from his mother, who lived in the Rumuola area. She informed him about suspected cultists shooting around her residence.

Promptly abandoning his activities at the gym, the photographer, who was his mother’s only child, swiftly got into his car and raced to the troubled area in an effort to protect his mother.

Unfortunately, in his haste, he lost control of his speeding vehicle while attempting to overtake a trailer, resulting in a collision with a building and severe injuries.

Despite efforts to seek medical assistance, the two hospitals he was taken to reportedly turned him away. It was the third hospital that ultimately confirmed his unfortunate demise upon arrival.

The photographer’s untimely death occurred in the midst of his valiant attempt to safeguard his mother from the reported danger in their neighbourhood.

An eyewitness, present at the gym alongside Wildshot, revealed: “We were together with him when he rushed out of the gym after receiving a call.

“He said his mother called him and complained that some people were shooting around her residence. He told us he was going to relocate his mother from the troubled zone.

“But a few minutes later, we got information that he had an accident. People tried to save him by taking him to three hospitals. By the time they got to the third hospital, he was confirmed dead.”

Wisdom, a coach at the gym, expressed profound grief over Wildshot’s sudden and shocking demise, noting that the entire gym community was mourning his loss. Adding to the tragedy, Wildshot passed away just one day before his birthday.