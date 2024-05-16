‘Nobody Has The Monopoly Of Violence’ – Fubara Warns Pro-Wike Council Chairmen

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has warned the outgoing local government chairmen against harming any resident of the state.

Fubara warned that any outgoing local government chairman in the state who hurts any well-meaning Rivers person will not be forgiven.

The governor gave the warning on Thursday at Egbeda community, the venue of the ceremony for the official flag-off of the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road project in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Fubara recalled an incident which happened on Tuesday, where miscreants attacked some persons who attended the inauguration of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road project, on their way home.

According to the governor, such a show of animosity towards residents of the state was utterly unnecessary and wicked.

Governor Fubara, therefore, called on the council chairmen to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

He said: “Let me also say this here. When we left Aleto the other day, some people went there and attacked our people. There is no need for that.

“Nobody has the monopoly of violence. I should even be the one who should come out and shout that I will do this and that. But I don’t need to do that because both sides belong to me. I have taken oath to protect all.

“So, I am advising those people who call themselves local government chairmen: you have a few days in office. Please, conduct yourselves in a peaceful manner.

“Politics will come, politics will go, but we will still live our lives. Let nobody deceive you, if you deliberately hurt anybody, because of expressing your useless support, nobody will forgive you. You will pay for it.

“So, I’m begging everyone, please, conduct yourselves. As a matter of fact, I am the one that is most hit, and abused as a Governor who doesn’t know what to do with power. Is it not? Have I said anything?

“So, please, just endure until when you finish, then you go your way. I don’t want trouble. I don’t want anything that will bring any problem in this State. I know what they want to do, but we will not give them the opportunity.”

Fubara further said: “We have made our promise to our leader, who happens to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that we will take the path of peace and that is the part we are taking.

“We will continue to take that path. Don’t mind what they say. Don’t mind what they do. Peace remains the path to take. While taking the path of that peace, it does not mean that we won’t defend ourselves, or let me describe it this way: we will not just be like a tree seeing someone coming to cut it down, and won’t do anything. No, no no. We need to also protect ourselves in a lawful manner.”