I’m Ready To Return Vehicles Allocated To Me – Former Sokoto Dep Gov

The immediate past Sokoto Deputy Governor, Manir Dan’iya, has said he is ready to return the exotic vehicles allocated to him during Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s government.

He said this on Saturday when he appeared before the Commission of Inquiry investigating some of the activities of the Tambuwal administration alongside his lawyer, Nuhu Adamu.

Dan’iya was among the witnesses summoned by the commission regarding the Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) auctioned to government officials by the last government.

Speaking before the panel, Dan’iya said the SUV and one other vehicle were allocated to him towards the end of their tenure, stating that he did not steal the vehicles.

The former deputy governor said he returned them to the Government House when the present administration asked him to return the vehicles.

He disclosed that the vehicles were later brought back to him and are now under his possession.

He said: “But I returned the two vehicles to Government House because my ADC called me, saying the present deputy governor asked me to return them.

“And after four days, the deputy governor called and told me that the governor directed me to return the vehicles, which I did.

“But the vehicles were later brought back to me. They are now under my possession.

“If there is any need for me to return them, I am ready to do so.”

The former deputy governor, however, dismissed the claim that the commission was meant to witch-hunt former government officials.

Dan’iya said the inquiry is part of the government’s activities.