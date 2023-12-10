Chelsea Suffer Defeat Again, Man City Wins, Fulham Shame West Ham

After losing to Manchester United in mid-week, Chelsea have continued with their abysmal performance this weekend as they lost to Everton.

It was a nightmare for Chelsea at Goodison Park as Everton scored two goals in the Elijah Adebayo half to seal the victory. After the first half of the match ended in a draw, Abdoulaye Doucouré opened the scoring in the 54th minute. In injury time, Lewis Dobbin doubled Everton’s lead as the game ended in a 2-0 win.

The win pushed Everton to the 17th spot on the league table with 13 points from 16 games, four points away from the relegation zone.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham slammed West Ham United with a 5-0 victory. Goals from Raúl Jiménez, Willian, Tosin Adarabioyo, Harry Wilson, and Carlos Vinícius sealed the victory.

The victory pushed Fulham to the 10th spot on the league table with 21 points in 16 games. The defeat dropped West Ham United to the 9th spot on the league table with 24 points in 16 games.

At the Kenilworth Road stadium, Manchester City who confirmed earlier today that Erling Haaland is out with an injury secured a hard-earned 1-2 victory over Luton Town.

Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish scored in the second half to cancel out a first-half goal from Nigerian striker Elijah Adebayo.

The win keeps Manchester City in the 4th spot on the league table with 33 points in 16 games. Luton Town dropped to the relegation zone and currently sit in the 18th spot with 9 points in 16 games.