Benue Crisis: Gov Alia Speaks On Working Against APC

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has debunked accusations of working against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls that the Benue chapter of the APC recently accused Ali of neglecting the party and opting to work with opposition political parties.

The APC stalwarts in the state claimed that the Governor deliberately refused to collaborate with the state’s leadership and members.

It also accused the Governor of recruiting and funding a five-man committee to convey false information about the state’s party chapter to the Presidency and the APC National Secretariat.

However, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Tersoo Kula, made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday, Ali reiterated his love for APC, insisting he would never work against the party.

The Governor said he has a special love for the APC, especially the Benue chapter, and was determined to fulfil his campaign promises to the Benue people.

The statement read, “A particularly absurd claim says there is a formation and funding of a committee headed by retired Gen. Lawrence Onoja and Mr Emmanuel Jime, supposedly tasked to misinform the Presidency and National Secretariat about the situation in Benue.

“That committee is also expected to spread falsehoods against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“As a governor, l am determined to fulfil my campaign promises to Benue people.

“My continued funding of our party activities and expanding its stakeholders meetings in the state are eloquent testimonies of how I hold the party so dear to my heart.”