Alia Has Abandoned Our Party, Refuses To Pick Phone Calls – Benue APC Alleges

All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Chairmen in Benue State, have accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of abandoning the party’s leadership in the state.

The APC stalwarts claimed that the governor deliberately refused to collaborate with the state’s leadership and members.

The party chieftains made the claim in a communique issued after the forum’s meeting on Friday.

In the communique, the forum highlighted strained relations between Alia and the party, citing inaccessibility, non-responsiveness to phone calls, and the exclusion of party leadership in key government appointments.

They expressed dissatisfaction with the recent constitution of local government caretaker committees, adding that individuals on the governor’s list are those from the opposition.

The forum, led by Austin Agada, distanced itself from Governor Alia’s decision to sideline the party’s leadership in formulating policies and programs.

They criticised the governor’s unilateral handling of state affairs without consulting the party, emphasising the importance of respecting the structures and leadership of political parties in a democratic system.