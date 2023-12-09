NSCDC Apprehends Four Cable Vandals In Anambra State

Four individuals have been apprehended by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC ), Anambra State Command, for reportedly engaging in a racket specializing in vandalizing electrical installations, including armoured cables, in the Awka metropolis.

Naija News reports that NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Okadigbo Edwin, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

NSCDC commandant, Osuala, paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Awka on Friday. He stated that the arrest was made in response to reliable information obtained from a concerned citizen who observed a group of people removing armoured wires from an Awka electricity station.

The commandant said that, “At about 06:30 hours on Monday, November 4, 2023, the command received a distress call of some group of persons vandalizing armoured cable behind Dr Alex Ekwueme Square Awka.

“Upon receiving the information, operatives of the command swung into action and arrested the following four suspects with bundles of vandalized armoured electric cable; Monday Chukwu’ m’ aged 37, of Ntezi Ebonyi State, Okwudiri Nnaji’ m’ aged 29 of Idodo Nkanu East Enugu State, Agu Ikechukwu’ m’ aged 20 from Ehamufu Isiuzo LGA Enugu State, and Chinecherem Idoho ‘m’ from Uboloafor Udenu LGA Enugu State.

“When interrogated, all the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned one KC’ m’ now at large, as their accomplice.”

Story continues below advertisement



According to the state commandant, a preliminary assessment showed that the armoured cables are a component of the 33KV dedicated Airport Feeder from Awka substation that powers Anambra International Cargo Airport Umuleri.