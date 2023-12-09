I Will Not Be Surprised If Wike Joins APC – Moghalu

Former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu has said that he will not be surprised if the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike leaves the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

Moghalu stated this while fielding questions during an interview with The Sun.

When asked if it would come as a surprise to him if Wike joined the ruling party, the APC chieftain replied in the negative.

According to him, political parties are like churches without gatemen. He explained that people are free to leave and come in as they please.

Moghalu said, “How can I be surprised? I have always said that political parties are like a church without a gateman. Nobody stops anybody at the entrance of the church gate to interrogate his mission, leaving one church for another. For me, political parties are like vehicles for the actualisation of either personal or group members’ interests. So, if Wike decides to join APC, he will be welcomed.”

When asked about the show of force to control the structure of Rivers State in APC between Wike and Rotimi Amaechi, Moghalu said, “If I were in the APC NWC, I would have been in a better position to answer the question because I would have all the facts regarding what is happening now. The only thing I will say about this is that I still believe very strongly that both the former Minister of Transportation, Amaechi, and Wike are working for the development of the nation and rebuilding of our party, particularly in Rivers State because they are all leaders with followership.”