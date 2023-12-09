‘I Get Jealous When I See Portable With Other Women’ – Nollywood Actress

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, popularly known as Ashabi Simple, fiancée of controversial singer, Habeeb Okiki, better known as Portable, has said she sometimes gets jealous when she sees her fiance with other women.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known in an interview with Punch.

Ashabi stated that despite the ‘Zazuu’ singer’s hectic lifestyle, he still dedicates time to visiting her, stressing Portable is very protective regarding his relationship.

She said, “When it comes to his relationships, he is very protective. When I see him with other women, I sometimes get jealous, but I caution myself, knowing that he is a celebrity. However, he is always open and that is better than hiding (keeping secrets). I am used to it all.

“If I am dating him because of his money, I would be tired by now. No one forces Portable to do anything, and I do not have a problem with that, because I do a lot for myself. I have always been like that. Before I started my clothing business, I worked as a bus conductor, bartender, and I sold pieces of jewelry, before I started attending filmmaking class and working in the film industry as a manager. And, that was where I started making money.”

Expressing admiration for Portable’s dedication to his craft, the actress said the singer is vibrant and full of energy.

She added, “I strive to achieve what I want. I am not in competition with anyone. If I want to compete with anyone, that should be my husband, because he is also an entertainer. I look up to him; he is more like my mentor. Despite being made, he is still vibrant and full of energy.”