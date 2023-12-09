Bruno Fernandes To Miss Liverpool Vs Man United EPL Clash

The captain of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes will be absent from the club’s upcoming Premier League match against Liverpool.

This is due to Fernandes receiving his fifth yellow card of the season during their historic 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, Naija News reports.

Consequently, the Portugal midfielder is now subjected to a one-match suspension.

Today at Old Trafford, Bournemouth took the lead in the fifth minute with a goal from Dominic Solanke and later secured two more goals in the second half courtesy of Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi.

The host team departed Old Trafford with three points, leaving Erik Ten Hag’s side in sixth place with 27 points.

Match Suspension

Naija News understands that a player automatically receives a one-match suspension in the English Premier League after picking up five yellow cards.

Fernandes’s ban will have him miss Manchester United’s next Premier League game against Liverpool on December 17th, 2023.

The 29-year-old player is a key player for Manchester United, and his absence will be a significant blow to their chances of winning the game against Liverpool.

Manchester United must find a way to replace Fernandes’ creativity and leadership on the field. This could allow other players to step up and prove themselves.