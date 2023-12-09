Appeal Court In Abuja To Conclude Election Petition Against Ex-Sokoto Governors Today

The Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja is set to resolve the election petition involving former Sokoto State Governors, Aliyu Wamakko and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal this Saturday.

A statement from the court, shared by the PDP’s state public relations officer, Hassan Sanyinlawal, announced the impending decision.

Wamakko and Tambuwal, who won their senatorial seats in the 2023 general elections, had previously been victorious in their tribunal cases.

The duo were declared winners for the Sokoto North and Sokoto South senatorial districts, respectively, in the recent elections.

While Wamakko’s victory, who is also the leader of the All Progressive Congress in the state was challenged in the court by the immediate past deputy governor of the state, and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya.

Tambuwal, the PDP candidate in the election on the other hand was dragged to the Tribunal by the immediate past Senator representing the district, Ibrahim Danbaba Danbuwa.