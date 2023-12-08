Transfer Update On Palhinha, Branthwaite, Alli, Broja, Partey, Others

If Fulham’s 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha leaves Craven Cottage in January, they will turn their attention to Andre, a 22-year-old Brazilian from Fluminense, according to the Telegraph.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is anticipated to depart from the Gunners, as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to sign Palhinha from Fulham, according to the Mirror.

Manchester United are planning to offload three players: the 23-year-old winger Jadon Sancho of England; the 30-year-old French defender Raphael Varane; and the 31-year-old midfielder Casemiro of Brazil, Independent claimed.

Due to “legal structure” issues, billionaire investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25% share in Manchester United has been postponed, the Mail claimed.

Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on two players as he rearranges the Tottenham roster: 21-year-old Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite and 23-year-old Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Sky Sports reported.

The 27-year-old midfielder for Everton, Dele Alli, is getting closer to getting back to full training as he continues to heal from the thigh injury that has prevented him from playing this season, according to the Times.

Liverpool are monitoring Wolfsburg’s 23-year-old defender Maxence Lacroix as they consider signing him in January to replace the injured Joel Matip, the Sun claimed.

The 22-year-old forward Armando Broja from Albania is available for purchase by Fulham, but Chelsea are unwilling to consider any offers, Football Insider reported.

Stuttgart forward, Serhou Guirassy, a 27-year-old forward from Guinea, is currently being monitored by Manchester United and Newcastle, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old Adrien Rabiot of France will reject a transfer to the Premier League in favor of a new contract with Juventus, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Story continues below advertisement



Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez, 26, will be tied to a new long-term deal by Inter Milan if they decide to alter their pay structure, Calculomercato reported.