NJC Rejects Gov Adeleke’s Petition, Sacks Top High Court Judge

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has declined the request by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to suspend the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adepele Ojo.

In a statement on Thursday by the Director of Information, NJC, Adesoji Oye, the council said it would not work with the resolution of the state House of Assembly, which constituted a panel to probe the Chief Judge.

Oye said, “The council considered and declined the request of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State requesting its permission to swear in the next most senior judge in the state in an acting capacity, following allegations levelled against Honourable Justice Adepele Ojo, Chief Judge, Osun State, and the resolution of the state House of Assembly, to suspend her.

“The council affirmed that Honourable Justice Ojo is still the recognised Chief Judge of Osun State, and would not work on the resolution of a state House of Assembly.”

The NJC spokesman also said the council dismissed the petitions against the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaete Obot; Justice Benson Anya of the High Court Abia State; Justice Z. B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court; Justice Opufaa Ben-Whyte and Augusta Uche Chuku of the High Court of Rivers State.

The NJC described the petitions against them as unmeritorious and dismissed them.

“However, Honourable Justice A. I. Akobi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory is to be issued a letter of guidance to take proper charge and control of his court,“ the statement added.

Meanwhile, the NJC recommended the compulsory retirement of a judge of the Osun State High Court Justice S. O. Falola.

The NJC said he was found guilty of granting a garnishee order absolute against Polaris Bank for the sum of N283,174,000.00 in a questionable manner.

Oye said, “The National Judicial Council, under the Chairmanship of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, at its 104th Meeting of 6 and 7 December 2023, has recommended the compulsory retirement of Honourable Justice S. O. Falola of the Osun State High Court from the bench.

“The recommendation was made sequel to the findings of an investigation committee in a petition written against His Lordship by Mr. Dapo Kolapo Olowo and Polaris Bank for granting a garnishee order absolute against the bank for the sum of N283,174,000.00 in a questionable and strange manner, and endorsement of the order, attaching the account of the garnishee with another garnishee and not the account of the judgment debtor, who had the legal obligation to pay the supposed judgment sum.

“It further found the conduct of the subject judge, travelling to Lagos to visit the counsel for the bank in his chambers on the issue of garnishee proceedings, unbecoming of the standard expected of a judicial officer.”

The NJC spokesman said the council had recommended to Governor Adeleke to compulsorily retire Justice Falola with immediate effect.