FG To Build Clinics, Houses, Others In Kaduna Village After Erroneous Bombing

Vice President Kashim Shettima has revealed that the Federal Government aims to reconstruct Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State’s Igabi Local Government Area, which was destroyed by a misfire from Nigerian military drones.

Naija News reports that the Vice President claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the launch of the Pullako Initiative in Kaduna State. As recompense for the damage brought about by the drone mishap, the initiative will include solar energy, houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, and empowerment programs in the Tudun Biri community.

Stanley Nkwocha, a spokesman for Shettima, claimed the Vice President made this announcement on Thursday during his visit to the drone misfire victims at Kaduna State’s Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, where the majority of the wounded are women and children undergoing medical attention.

According to him, Shettima also gave the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) management instructions to mobilize and appropriately support the victims of the catastrophe that struck Tudun Biri village.

At a meeting with community leaders and other stakeholders, Vice President Shettima announced President Tinubu’s plan to reconstruct the village.

Shettima said, “Most importantly, the President approved the commencement of the Pullako Initiative by next month. The Pullako Initiative is the President’s unique response as a non-kinetic approach to the challenges in the North West.

“Beneficiary states are Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and for the purpose of equity and justice, we deliberately included Niger and Benue States.

“Actually, our intent was to kick off the programme in Sokoto, but in the light of recent development, the President directed that the Pullako Initiative should be kick-started here in Kaduna State. And Tudun Biri will be the first beneficiary of that scheme. We are going to build houses that will complement the efforts of the Right Honorable Speaker.

Story continues below advertisement



“But ours is a complete package as well, including houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, empowerment initiatives and solar energy. It’s a complete package of solutions as a non-kinetic response to the problems of banditry and kidnapping in the North West.”