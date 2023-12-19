Kaduna Bombing: Don’t Demoralise Our Troops, CDS Begs Nigerians

Nigerians have been cautioned by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa not to demoralize the Nigerian Army’s soldiers by their words and deeds.

Speaking on Tuesday morning on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, the CDS emphasized that the recent bombing by the Nigerian Army in Kaduna State’s Tundun Biri town was an accident and urged Nigerians to realize that the tragedy was not planned.

General Musa cleared that the military understands that “generally everybody feels bad. We actually feel bad also. Anytime we have mistakes, we take ownership and we feel extremely bad about it, especially when we lose our own troops in the war.

“We just want Nigerians to understand that the incident was never deliberate, we will never deliberately target our citizens. Our mandate is to protect innocent Nigerians, and we’ll continue to do that.

“It is unfortunate that out of the 99% successes that we’ve had, this one that we had has given us a lot of negative responses. But we know Nigerians want success, we are succeeding.

“The Federal Government has set up a committee that will look into it, we know at the end of it the truth will come out and everybody will really understand that it was definitely a mistake.”

Story continues below advertisement



Naija News reports that General Musa urged Nigerians to refrain from demoralizing the troops with their words, promising that justice would be delivered to those found guilty following the committee’s conclusions.