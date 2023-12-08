‘End Of An Era’ – Keyamo Mourns Late APC Chieftain, Frank Kokori

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has mourned the death of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Frank Kokori.

Naija News reports that Kokori, a foremost figure in the June 12 struggle, died in the early hours of Thursday after a long battle with illness.

In a post via his X handle on Thursday, Keyamo described the former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) as his mentor and guide.

The minister said he represented Kokri in various courts while fighting for his freedom when he was in solitary confinement in Bama prisons for the restoration of the June 12 mandate.

Keyamo, who said the loss of Kokori is the end of an era, sent his deepest condolence to his family members, the APC fold in Delta State and the Labour movement in the nation.

He wrote: “I mourn the passing away of my father-in-the-struggle, my mentor and my guide. When Frank Kokori was in solitary confinement in Bama prisons for his struggle for the restoration of the June 12 mandate nearly 30 years ago, I personally represented him in various courts, fighting for his freedom.

“As a result, I became an adopted ‘son’ of his family. His late wife and children were constantly in court with me and I would spend time in their home in Surulere.

”I would later team up with him years later in the APC family in Delta State to struggle to liberate our State. He lived in the struggle and died in the struggle.

“This is definitely the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his family members, the APC fold in Delta State and the Labour movement in Nigeria.”