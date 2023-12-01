Keyamo Meet Elumelu At COP28 Summit In Dubai

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has met with the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, at the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP28) Summit in Dubai.

In a post via his X handle on Friday, Keyamo said he represented President Bola Tinubu at the launch of Nigeria’s long-term Emission Development Strategy at the African Pavilion.

He wrote: “Earlier today, I was at the African Pavilion at the UN CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE in Dubai (COP 28 UAE) where I represented Mr. President to launch Nigeria’s LONG-TERM LOW EMISSION DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY. The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, was also at the African Pavilion.”

Tinubu, Edun Attend Plenary Session At Climate Change Summit In Dubai

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the United Nations Climate Change Summit plenary session in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Friday.

With him at the summit were Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

President Tinubu is expected to deliver a national statement at the summit highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.