Keyamo Meet Elumelu At COP28 Summit In Dubai
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has met with the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, at the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP28) Summit in Dubai.
In a post via his X handle on Friday, Keyamo said he represented President Bola Tinubu at the launch of Nigeria’s long-term Emission Development Strategy at the African Pavilion.
He wrote: “Earlier today, I was at the African Pavilion at the UN CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE in Dubai (COP 28 UAE) where I represented Mr. President to launch Nigeria’s LONG-TERM LOW EMISSION DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY. The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, was also at the African Pavilion.”
Tinubu, Edun Attend Plenary Session At Climate Change Summit In Dubai
Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the United Nations Climate Change Summit plenary session in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Friday.
With him at the summit were Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.
President Tinubu is expected to deliver a national statement at the summit highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.
Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising from there, President Tinubu will maximize the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.