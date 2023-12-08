El-Rufai, Sanusi Visit Kaduna Community Bombed By Army Drone (Photos)

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, have visited Tudun Biri in Kaduna State.

Their visit is coming after the Nigerian Army mistakenly bombed villagers attending the Maulud celebration on Sunday evening.

They joined other leaders from the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect for a visit to the village on Friday.

Both El-Rufai and Sanusi II were said to have donated N10 million each to support the community.

