Army Airstrike In Kaduna Not Ethnic Cleansing – Gov Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has declared that the recent accidental bombing of Tudun Biri village by the Nigerian Army has no link with ethnic or religious cleansing.

The Governor made the declaration on Friday while speaking during an interview on Channels Television.

He assured that his administration is working with the people of the state to ensure religious and ethnic harmony.

“Let me make it clear (that) in Kaduna State, we don’t have any religious or ethnic differences,” Governor Sani said.

“At the beginning, a lot of people particularly the religious and ethnic merchants, I’m not surprised if some of them decided to make this issue look like it’s a religious issue. As governor of Kaduna State, we are working together as a team in religious harmony.”

It would be recalled that the drone bombing which occurred on Sunday at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State left over 85 people dead and several others injured.

FG To Build Clinics, Houses, Others In Kaduna Village After Erroneous Bombing

Vice President Kashim Shettima has revealed that the Federal Government aims to reconstruct Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State’s Igabi Local Government Area, which was destroyed by a misfire from Nigerian military drones.

Naija News reports that the Vice President disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the launch of the Pullako Initiative in Kaduna State.

As recompense for the damage brought about by the drone mishap, the initiative will include solar energy, houses, clinics, schools, veterinary clinics, and empowerment programs in the Tudun Biri community.

Stanley Nkwocha, a spokesman for Shettima, claimed the Vice President made this announcement on Thursday during his visit to the drone misfire victims at Kaduna State’s Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, where the majority of the wounded are women and children undergoing medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement



According to him, Shettima also gave the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) management instructions to mobilize and appropriately support the victims of the catastrophe that struck Tudun Biri village.