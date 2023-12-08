Appeal Court Affirms Akobundu Winner Of Abia Central Senatorial District

Senator Austin Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been affirmed as the duly elected senator for Abia Central Senatorial District.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja passed the ruling on Friday.

Naija News understands that the Court of Appeal dismissed the application filed by Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party (LP), seeking it to review and reverse its earlier judgment wherein it declared Senator Akobundu as the duly elected senator for Abia Central Senatorial District.

The Court of Appeal has affirmed its judgment declaring Senator Austin Akobundu, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, as the winner of the February 25, 2023, National Assembly election in the Senatorial District.

The Appeal Court threw out the application and awarded a cost of N5 million to Senator Akobundu.

The PDP confirmed the court ruling in a Friday statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The money is to be paid by Nwokocha.