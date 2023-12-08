2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 16 Fixtures, Kick Off

After a thrilling midweek of Premier League action, the weekend league games are set to roll-in as the festive season sets in.

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 16 will kick off at Selhurst Park Stadium at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

After that, there will be four Premier League games that will go down at 4 p.m. on the said date simultaneously including the clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Coach Erik Ten Hag will attempt to use the game which will take place at Old Trafford to solidify his team’s newfound form after a poor start to the season.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa will host the current table toppers, Arsenal, a must-win game for coach Mikel Arteta and his boys as they continue to push for the league title.

On Sunday, there will be five Premier League action, and four out of the five will kick off at 3 p.m. simultaneously including the game between Luton Town and Manchester City.

Below are the full Premier League matchday 16 Fixtures and kick-off time:

Saturday, December 9

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

1:30 p.m.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest

4 p.m.

Brighton vs Burnley

4 p.m.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

4 p.m.

Man United vs Bournemouth

4 p.m.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 10

Luton Town vs Man City

3 p.m.

Fulham vs West Ham

3 p.m.

Everton vs Chelsea

3 p.m.

Tottenham vs Newcastle

3 p.m.