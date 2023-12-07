Wike’s Administration Begins Asokoro District Roads’ Repairs Today

The rehabilitation of roads in the Asokoro District of Abuja will commence today under the administration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, Naija News understands.

In a statement made available to journalists today, the minister’s press director, Anthony Ogunleye, noted that the district holds significant importance in the city and will undergo extensive road rehabilitation to enhance accessibility, traffic flow, and the overall urban appearance.

The initiative, he said reflects the Wike’s unwavering commitment to not only develop public infrastructure but also diligently maintain it to cater to the changing requirements of the city.

“The flag-off ceremony will take place at the AYA Roundabout in Asokoro by 12 noon. The following are the streets in Asokoro that are to be rehabilitated: Abdoul Diouf Street, Akenzua Street, Gado Nasko Close, Gnassingbe Eyadema Street, Haile Selassie Street, Julius Nyerere Crescent.

“Justice Roseline Ukeje Close, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, Kyari Mohammed Crescent, River Yambo Street, Maitama Sule Street, Nelson Mandela Street, Patrice Lumumba Street, Samora Machel Street, Siaka Steven Street, Udo Udoma Street, Ukpabi Asika Street, Williams Tolbert Close.

“Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Aya Ramp, Aya Roundabout, Usman Fodio Crescent, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Muhammadu Ribadu Street, J. F. Kennedy Street, Ali Akilu Crescent, Ibrahim Taiwo Street and Justice G. Sowemimo Street/Jose Marti Crescent,” the statement noted.

Ogunleye further noted that other locations outside Asokoro include Burundi Street, Cabinda Street, Damba Close, Ndande Crescent, Suez Crescent, Lumsar Street, Addis Ababa Street, Manzini Street, Benghazi Street, Manapulane +Casamance Street.

“Bamenda Street, Lukulu Street, Kamina Street, Tamale Street, Matadi Street, Algeria Street, ASBA/Dantata Street, Off Ring Road-2, Queen Elizabeth Street and Gashua Close, Area 8, Garki.

“The FCTA wishes to inform the public that the affected roads will be partially closed to traffic, and road users will be diverted to other adjoining routes to allow for smooth conduct of the rehabilitation works.

“The general public is to further note that the FCT Department of Road Transport Services, the police and the Federal Road Safety Corps have been duly informed of this exercise and will be on the ground to ensure seamless traffic control and management during the period of planned rehabilitation works,” he said.