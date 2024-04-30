Abuja Police Detain Assistant Superintendent In Connection With Abduction Of Two-Week-Old Baby, Four Others

The police in Abuja’s Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ), has detained an Assistant Superintendent of Police, identified as Kulu, and her partner Elizabeth, accused of abducting five children.

The children who were abducted include a baby girl less than two weeks old from Sokoto State, three toddlers under the age of two, and a five-year-old named Asmau Ya’u. Asmau was reportedly abducted while on her way to an Islamiyya school in Sokoto.

Sources reveal that doubts emerged about the suspects while they were en route from Sokoto to Abuja in an 18-seater bus, as fellow passengers observed the inability of either woman to breastfeed the crying infant, despite the child’s noticeable hunger during the trip.

A fellow traveler identified as Abba Danbaba and Comrade Nura Mukhtar of Human Rights Network Nigeria, informed Daily Trust on Monday that “During our journey on Saturday (April 27), we observed that the children were agitated and unable to communicate.

“So, as we alighted at Deidei, we queried them to prove if they were their biological children to which they answered in the affirmative.

“The ASP said she couldn’t breastfeed the toddler because she’s been battling breast disease.

“We then alerted Deidei police division who took the suspects to Gwagwa division and on Monday (yesterday), they were transferred to FCT command alongside the abducted children.”

Witnesses at Sokoto Motor Park reported seeing her with multiple children in the weeks prior, and it was later discovered that she had additional children in her custody at her Deidei apartment.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations were currently underway.