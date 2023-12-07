‘We Won’t Submit The State To Anarchy’ – Ondo Govt Rejects Court Order On Akeredolu’s Health

The Ondo State government has revealed that it won’t comply with a purported court order mandating the state House of Assembly and its Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, to constitute a medical panel to assess Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health.

According to a statement by the Ondo Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, the court did not order the constitution of any panel regarding the Governor’s health.

He submitted that the court only granted leave for the said lawyers/applicants to apply for Mandamus and serve parties in the case but they were trying to sell a wrong narrative to members of the public.

Titiloye stressed that the matter is still before the court and the Ondo State government won’t submit to any form of blackmail or media trial, adding that any attempt to throw the state into anarchy would be resisted.

According to the statement: “The Attorney General of Ondo state as the Chief Law officer will not be cowed into submitting the state into anarchy or abdicating its responsibilities under glaring orchestrated blackmail by political desperados scheming to take over power through extra legal means.

“Let it be known that when a dispute has been submitted to the Court of competent jurisdiction, it is unethical and a grave misconduct for Counsels to embark on media war in an attempt to intimidate or blackmail the Court to reach a certain conclusion on their cases.

“This matter is subjudice and the office of Attorney General will not be dragged into media trial of cases pending before the Court of competent jurisdiction.”