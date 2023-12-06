Court Orders Ondo Assembly To Investigate Akeredolu’s Health Situation

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure on Wednesday has granted an order mandamus compelling the Ondo State House of Assembly and its Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, to constitute a medical panel to assess Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health.

Naija News understands that after Akeredolu returned from a medical leave in Germany, he relocated to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, for alleged further treatment.

In response, a coalition of civil society groups through their conveners; Olufemi Lawson, Isijola Kike, Ologun Ayodeji and Arogbo Olaniyi, approached the court to seek an order compelling the state assembly to investigate Akeredolu’s health.

The group’s insisted that the suit was necessary to uphold public trust and ensure transparency by elected officials.

The coalition through their counsel, Dotun Ajulo, named the Ondo State House of Assembly, its speaker and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as respondent.

The motion was brought under section 6(6b) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) as well as order 22 rule 1 of the Ondo State High Court Rules.

The applicants prayed for an order compelling the first and second respondents to carry out statutory and constitutional duties on the third respondent as stipulated under section 189(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

The grounds were predicated on 11 grounds and in line with the court’s rule, contained in the applicants’ statement of claim and a 30-paragraph affidavit.

After hearing the submissions of the legal team to the applicants, the court presided over by Justice A. I. Kolawole ordered the lawmakers to set up a medical panel that would provide a report on the governor’s health in line with Section 189(4) of the 1999 Constitution.