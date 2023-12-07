‘Until We Feel Secured, Everything Else Doesn’t Make Sense’ – LP Senator, Kingibe Speaks On Disagreement With Wike

The Senator Representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has clarified the recent disagreement with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on plans to build the Millennium and Cultural Centre.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, a video which made the rounds online showed Kingibe telling Wike that his projects in the Nigeria capital are not people-friendly.

She also criticised the plan to build the Millennium and Cultural Centre, adding that the project was for the elite and would make no meaning to the people of the FCT who needed interventions.

But Wike, in his reaction, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu did not award some of the projects Kingibe was complaining about, but the past governments awarded them.

Senator Kingibe, who spoke in an interview with ARISE PRIMETIME on Wednesday night, said that completing the Millennium and Cultural Centre in Abuja would cost N72 billion, whereas insecurity is the major challenge in FCT.

According to the LP senator, more resources should be channelled to security considering the high rate of kidnapping in the city, adding the project can be completed when the country is more robust.

She said, “To complete that millennium centre would cost 72 billion, that was about the number he told us. Insecurity is a major challenge in FCT, I think a lot of resources need to be channelled there. Right now, people are getting kidnapped in Asokoro Maitama across the road, not too far from where the embassies are, and even from where I live. It’s not just in the outskirts of Abuja anymore. So, until we all feel secure, everything else doesn’t make sense.

“Abuja also has a problem with water, light, healthcare, schools, and so, I think that 72 billion will go a long way in getting some of those people problem ameliorated.

“I just think that we can postpone the completion until when we are stronger and more liquid as a nation. Then we can do those things. I mean, a cultural centre is a laudable idea really, but we have more pressing issues.”