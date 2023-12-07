Transfer Update On Kylian Mbappe, Richarlison, Godfrey, Madueke, Silva, Others

French and Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, 24, whose contract with PSG will expire in the summer of 2024, is willing to accept a deal from Real Madrid, but he has to decide by January 15th, according to AS.

Saudi Pro League teams are interested in Brazil’s 26-year-old forward Richarlison and Tottenham are unlikely to sell him for less than the £60 million they paid Everton for him, 90mins claimed.

Ben Godfrey, 25, an England defender and Everton player, is a target for Tottenham ahead of the January transfer window, Talksport claimed.

Jadon Sancho, a 23-year-old English forward for Manchester United, is expected to join Juventus, Tuttosport claimed.

The 21-year-old English striker Noni Madueke wants to leave Chelsea owing to a lack of playing time, TeamTalk reported.

Dean Smith, the former manager of Aston Villa, and Frank Lampard, the former manager of Chelsea and Everton, are vying for the position of manager at Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC, the Athletic claimed.

Kyanno Lorenzo Silva, an 18-year-old Dutch attacker for Benfica, is the target of an approach from Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

Despite forcing a one-year contract extension for Spain’s Pablo Fornals, 27, West Ham will consider bids for him in January, the Standard claimed.

Hakan Calhanoglu, a 29-year-old Turkey midfielder for Inter Milan, is a player that West Ham have to spend more than £40 million for, according to Calculomercato.

Hugo Ekitike, a 21-year-old French forward for Paris St-Germain, is a target for West Ham and Crystal Palace in January, the Standard reported.