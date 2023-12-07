‘My Father Thought I Would Become A Vagabond’ – BBNaija’s BamBam

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as BamBam, has opened up on her childhood experiences and her father’s greatest fear about her lifestyle.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star cum actress, in an interview, with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said her father as a former military personnel was very strict with them.

According to the thespian, her father warned her about learning to survive and not become a liability after graduation.

BamBam said she made it easy for her father as she chose to stay in Abuja after her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She said, “My parents were very strict, my dad said the moment I graduated, he didn’t want me to get fat on his couch. He said I was on my own and was worried about how I would survive. He didn’t want me to be a liability, so I made it easy for him. After NYSC, I didn’t go back home, I stayed at home.

“I had such a good upbringing, military dad, Deeper Life mum and a nurse. You don’t mix up with people and we don’t even have TV. I grew up not watching TV, and I still don’t have a good habit of watching TV till now. Daddy is coming home and everyone is runing inside the room but I just wanted to know what is happening outside. My dad was quite worried that I would become a Vagabond.”

Story continues below advertisement



On the choice of going for Big Brother Naija reality TV show, considering her upbringing, BamBam said, “I knew that I needed a platform to be able to showcase my skills; that’s how I landed up on Big Brother.”