Ibadan Magistrate Court Remands Two Over Alleged Murder

Two individuals, Shamsun Mohammed, 25, and Ya’u Yinusa, 25, have been remanded at the Ibadan correctional facility for alleged murder by the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy and murder, Naija News understands.

During the ruling, the magistrate, S. Zubair, declined to hear the defendants’ plea due to lack of jurisdiction. She directed that the case file be returned to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal guidance. Zubair then adjourned the case until January 30, 2024, for further deliberation.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oladejo Balogun, stated that the crime was perpetrated by the defendants in the Bodija area of Ibadan on November 22 at approximately 4 pm.

Balogun further revealed that the defendants, along with unidentified individuals, unlawfully took the life of one Usman Umaru, aged 25, by inflicting a fatal stab wound to his chest using a shattered bottle.

This act of violence clearly violates Sections 324 and 319 of the Oyo State Criminal Laws of 2000, as highlighted by Balogun.

Meanwhile, three individuals have been handed 18-year prison sentences for the collective sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in a rural farming community in Mpumalanga, South Africa, half a decade ago.

The assault on the victim took place in a vehicle owned by one of the men accused of the crime.

According to Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the provincial police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, the heinous crime occurred at a tavern in the town of Morgenzon. The sentencing took place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

“It was heard in court that the trio, Sikhumbuzo Jacob Hlophe, 38, Thokozani David Hlophe, 28, and Thokozane Obert Zwane, 30 raped the victim in December 2018,” Mohlala said.

“The incident was reported to the police, and the case was assigned to Standerton family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit where investigators worked tirelessly and conducted an intense investigation.”

Mohlala noted that the law enforcement team achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending the three suspects the day following the traumatic incident of rape.

“The three were found guilty and sentenced to 18 years of direct imprisonment each by the Secunda Regional Court on Monday, December 4,” he said.