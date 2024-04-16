Court Remands Five Men Over Alleged Armed Robbery

Iyaganku Magistrate Court in Ibadan ordered the remand of five men accused of armed robbery.

Naija News reports that the suspects, Abiodun Solomon (24), Abdulahi Alejolowo (26), Emmanuel Ayobami (31), Kazeem Saka (37), and Taofeek Lawal (35), are facing charges of conspiracy and armed robbery for an incident that occurred in early January.

Prosecutor Insp Olalekan Adegbite reported to the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offense around 2:00 am on January 8, in the Olode area of Ibadan.

“They were armed with guns and other weapons, they attacked and robbed residents of their cell phones, jewellery, electrical gadgets, cash, and other valuables,” Adegbite stated.

Given the severity of the allegations, Magistrate Oluwabusayo Osho did not take the accused’s plea because the court lacked jurisdiction over the case.

She highlighted the need for further investigation and legal scrutiny by directing the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The offences contravene key sections of the Robbery and Firearms Laws of Nigeria, 2004. The case has been adjourned until April 29 for further mention.

The community awaits the proceedings with high interest as the case involves significant violent criminal activity affecting local security.

An Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo has issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Itoro Monday Uko for contempt of court amid allegations of domestic neglect and abandonment.

Naija News reports that Justice Ntong Ntong pronounced the order after Mr. Uko failed to appear in court to address the accusations of neglecting his familial duties.

Mr. Uko, reportedly residing in Ikot Ekpene Town with his girlfriend, is accused by his estranged wife, a private school teacher from Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, of abandoning her and their two-year-old daughter in the village.

The court heard how Mr. Uko not only neglected his child but also failed to repay a N200,000 loan his wife took out to repair his car in March 2022.

The applicant recounted her tumultuous marriage, which began on January 18, 2020. She described a pattern of abuse that started shortly after the birth of their first child and worsened with subsequent pregnancies.

According to her testimony, the abuse led to multiple miscarriages and significant health complications, requiring hospitalization.