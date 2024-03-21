Davido, Ex-NFF President, Amaju Pinnick To Settle Out Of Court Over Failed Contract

A Delta High Court in Effurun has granted an out-of-court settlement to Brownhill Investment Company, owned by Amaju Pinnick, and David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

In a sitting during the week, Justice Michael Obi of High Court Three, Effurun, expressed his appreciation to both parties for reaching a mutually agreeable settlement outside of court.

“I commend both parties for exploring an amicable resolution to settle out of court,” Vanguard quoted Obi saying.

Naija News recalls that Brownhill Investment Company, owned by the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), filed a suit, marked EHC/183/2023, before the court in October 2023.

Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Limited, were named as joint defendants. The company had sued the defendants over a breach of contract to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’.

In the lawsuit, the appellant requested the court to award the defendants a total of N2 billion as compensatory damages for failing to fulfil the concert contract.

Pinnick’s company also requested N150 million for legal and professional fees and an extra N30 million for filing costs.

Following the court’s decision, the defendant’s counsel, Oladayo Ogungbe, mentioned after the legal proceedings that both sides had successfully considered an out-of-court settlement.

“Davido is coming again to Warri on October 4 to perform – that forms part of the settlement.

“It’s fine. It is better than going through the rigours of litigations.

“Both parties consider the option of having the matter settled out of court, which in my opinion as a lawyer, is the best approach to any litigation. It is a win-win situation for both parties,” Ogungbe had said.

Naija News understands that the ‘Warri Again” concert is an annual event organised by Pinnick to celebrate entertainers from the Niger Delta region.