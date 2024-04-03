Farmer Arraigned For Alleged Possession Of Pistol

Advertisement

A 38-year-old farmer, Abubakar Muhammadu, faced arraignment at the Iyaganku Magistrate Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday for allegedly having a locally made pistol and a live cartridge in his possession.

Naija News reports that the police charged Muhammadu with the unlawful possession of a live cartridge, marking a serious breach of the law.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Femi Omilana, recounted to the court that the offence was committed on February 16, around 10:00 a.m., in the Akinyele area of Ibadan.

Omilana pointed out that Muhammadu could not provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the cartridge, raising concerns over his intention to carry such ammunition.

According to the charge, Muhammadu’s actions violate Section 428 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000, which deals with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Despite the gravity of the accusations, Muhammadu has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Presiding over the case, Magistrate Mrs G. Oladele granted Muhammadu bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties matching the bail amount. The conditions for bail aim to ensure Muhammadu’s attendance at future court hearings while the legal process unfolds.

The case has been adjourned until May 23, allowing further investigation and preparation by both the prosecution and defence.