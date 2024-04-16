Court Orders Man’s Arrest In Wife, Child Neglect Case

An Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo has issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Itoro Monday Uko for contempt of court amid allegations of domestic neglect and abandonment.

Naija News reports that Justice Ntong Ntong pronounced the order after Mr. Uko failed to appear in court to address the accusations of neglecting his familial duties.

Mr. Uko, reportedly residing in Ikot Ekpene Town with his girlfriend, is accused by his estranged wife, a private school teacher from Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, of abandoning her and their two-year-old daughter in the village.

The court heard how Mr. Uko not only neglected his child but also failed to repay a N200,000 loan his wife took out to repair his car in March 2022.

The applicant recounted her tumultuous marriage, which began on January 18, 2020. She described a pattern of abuse that started shortly after the birth of their first child and worsened with subsequent pregnancies.

According to her testimony, the abuse led to multiple miscarriages and significant health complications, requiring hospitalization.

During her recovery in July 2022, after being advised to stay with her parents due to ongoing physical assaults, she returned to their family home only to find the locks changed and her belongings inaccessible.

Her narrative painted a grim picture of neglect, indicating that her husband did not contact or visit her throughout her convalescence.

The court was also informed of Mr. Uko’s alleged infidelity, which the applicant claimed was well-known after the birth of their first child.

Barrister Ekom Friday Inwang, representing the aggrieved wife, pushed for the enforcement of the court’s previous orders by securing Mr. Uko’s attendance through arrest, citing his continuous disregard for court proceedings and his family’s welfare as just grounds.

Justice Ntong, however, directed the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police and the Divisional Police Officer of Ikot Ekpene Division to arrest and detain Mr. Uko and ensure his presence in court.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, April 25, 2024, for further hearing, where the court expects to address these severe allegations in detail.