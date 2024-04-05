Man Arraigned For Buying Phone With Fake Transfer In Osun

Advertisement

Adejimi Adepoju, 21, was brought before a Magistrate’s court in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on charges of fraudulently obtaining a mobile phone through a fake money transfer.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred on April 3 at the New Market, within the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where Adepoju allegedly deceived a phone seller into handing over a mobile phone valued at N180,000.

The prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, presented to the court that the defendant executed the fraudulent transaction by making a counterfeit transfer for the said amount, violating Section 157 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. Following the charge, Adepoju entered a plea of not guilty.

In defense, Samuel Obi, representing the accused, petitioned for his bail on liberal terms, ensuring that Adepoju had credible sureties willing to stand for him.

Magistrate Taofeek Badmus, presiding over the case, granted the bail request, setting the bond at N500,000 with two sureties matching the bail amount.

The conditions stipulated for the sureties included an affidavit of means, residence within the court’s jurisdiction, and one must be a blood relative of the defendant.

The case has been adjourned to May 16 for further proceedings.