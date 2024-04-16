Dispatch Rider Arraigned Over Alleged Theft Of Gold Jewelery

A 29-year-old dispatch rider, Chigaemezu Kingsley, was arraigned in Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday for allegedly stealing gold jewelery valued at N2.7 million.

Naija News reports that Chigaemezu, who lived at No. 8, Muyiwa Close, off Ajayi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, was charged with two counts of obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan detailed the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime, which took place on April 2, in the Aguda area of the Lagos Magisterial District.

According to Ekhueorohan, the suspect was entrusted with a package containing the valuable jewelry, which was meant to be delivered to a customer in Sangotedo Ajah.

However, Chigaemezu allegedly absconded with the items, leading to a failed attempt by the complainant, Bunmi Agbaje, to reach him. Agbaje, who had employed Chigaemezu’s services, subsequently reported the incident to the police.

The offences contravene sections 287 (Stealing) and 314 (Obtaining by false pretences) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised), highlighting the gravity of the acts.

During the court proceedings, Magistrate Mrs. Sanusi Adagun granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The conditions for bail stipulate that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused and must provide evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned until April 18, when the substantive trial is scheduled to begin. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges and risks associated with courier services in Lagos, particularly involving high-value items.