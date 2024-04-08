Nine Suspects In Police Net Over Culpable Homicide In Yobe

Advertisement

The police have apprehended nine individuals in connection to two separate homicide incidents in Damaturu, Yobe State.

Naija News reports that the Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, announced the development in a statement released on Sunday.

He disclosed that one of the incidents occurred on March 29, 2024, at about 6:30 pm when the operatives of Area Command received a distress call from one Mohammed Sani of Nayi-Nawa Ward that one Muhammed Muhammed stabbed his 19-year-old son Hashimu Mohammed with a knife after a heated argument.

Hashimu was allegedly stabbed by Muhammed Muhammed following a dispute. The young man succumbed to his injuries and blood loss before medical help could be provided. Muhammed Muhammed, the accused, initially fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended by the police.

The second incident took place on April 3, 2024, at approximately 9:00 pm. A distress call from Usman Abba, also of Nayi-Nawa Ward, alerted the police to a brutal attack on his son, Mamman Usman, aged 17.

It was reported that a group of eight youths, aged between 17 and 20, engaged in a violent mob action, assaulting Mamman Usman with a knife, leading to his immediate death.

The police have successfully arrested eight individuals involved in this attack, while efforts are ongoing to capture one more suspect still at large.