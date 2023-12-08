Police Officers Caught Demanding Money From Dutch Woman Sanctioned

The Oyo State Police Command have arrested officers seen demanding money from a Dutch national in a now-viral video.

Announcing the development in a statement on Friday, The force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, detailed that the Oyo Commissioner of Police, Adebola Ayorinde Hamzat, had set up a disciplinary procedure on the matter immediately.

Naija News reports that the force spokesperson further revealed that the officers and their supervising DPO have been sanctioned

The statement by Adejobi detailed that “The Police Special Constabularies who were caught in a viral video demanding money from a Dutch woman rider at Ojongbodu area along Iseyin/Ogbomosho Road in Oyo, Oyo State have been appended. The Constabularies were arrested by the police authority for their unprofessional, unacceptable, and punishable acts. The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, has instituted a disciplinary procedure on the matter immediately.

“The police authority has condemned the act and ordered that the men and their supervising Divisional Police Officer be sanctioned accordingly. Such an act is unpolice and would never be tolerated in any manner. The Force would however intensify efforts in commencing the reorientation programme initiated by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, for officers and men of the Force to address issues of this nature and reposition the Nigeria Police Force.”