Three Men Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Gang-Raping Teenage Girl

Three individuals have been handed 18-year prison sentences for the collective sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in a rural farming community in Mpumalanga, South Africa, half a decade ago.

The assault on the victim took place in a vehicle owned by one of the men accused of the crime.

According to Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the provincial police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, the heinous crime occurred at a tavern in the town of Morgenzon. The sentencing took place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

“It was heard in court that the trio, Sikhumbuzo Jacob Hlophe, 38, Thokozani David Hlophe, 28, and Thokozane Obert Zwane, 30 raped the victim in December 2018,” Mohlala said.

“The incident was reported to the police, and the case was assigned to Standerton family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit where investigators worked tirelessly and conducted an intense investigation.”

Mohlala noted that the law enforcement team achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending the three suspects the day following the traumatic incident of rape.

“The three were found guilty and sentenced to 18 years of direct imprisonment each by the Secunda Regional Court on Monday, December 4,” he said.

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating team’s quick response “as well as the exceptional investigation” which culminated in the sentence.

“The sentence came at the time when the world has embarked on 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children,” said Manamela.

“The sentence should serve as a deterrent and lesson for community members to refrain from any form of abuse,” he added.