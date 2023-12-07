Gov Aliyu Approves N18 Billion For Projects In Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has given his approval for the allocation of funds to 10 projects, totaling over N18 billion.

Naija News understands that the announcement was made following the state executive meeting on Wednesday which took place at the Council Chamber in the Government House, Sokoto, under the leadership of the governor.

Following the meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Bello Danchadi, addressed the press and highlighted that these projects are in line with the agenda of the All Progressives Congress-led administration in Sokoto State, which aims to develop and transform the state. The projects encompass various areas such as road construction and rural electrification, among others.

In his remark, the State Commissioner for Works, Nasir Danstoho, said the executive session approved the award of the contract for Runjin Sambo inner road at the cost of N2.189bn.

“We also approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation of the Bodinga line along Maiduguri road for N816,289,000.

“Reconstruction of Forces Avenue and Lodge Road for N488,890,000 as well as reconstruction of old market and roundabout along Ali Akilu road for N998,518,000 and that of Gidan maadan roundabout for 94,731,918,35,” the PUNCH quoted Dantsoho saying.

In addition, Commissioner for Environment, Nura Tangaza, expressed that the government has allocated N2.244 billion for the construction of culverts along the Silame-Bimji road.

He disclosed further that the government intends to replace all generator-powered streetlights in the city with solar-powered ones, with a budget of N1.75 billion. Additionally, a streetlight project for five new roads has been awarded at a cost of N97 million, Naija News understands.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources, who also addressed the press, announced that the rehabilitation of 47 inner roads in the Tundun Wada and Aguwanrogo area of the state metropolis has been awarded at a cost of N8.99 billion.