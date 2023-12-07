Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Burnley’s Luca Koleosho Sidelined

Cameroonian forward, Bryan Mbeumo who is currently Brentford’s highest goalscorer has suffered an ankle injury that could keep him out of football for weeks.

Bryan Mbeumo suffered the injury which could force him to miss the forthcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations in January while playing for Brentford in their 2-1 defeat against Brighton.

During the game, the 24-year-old netted his seventh goal of the season from the penalty spot before he was substituted due to the injury.

Mbeumo has been covering for Ivan Toney in attack as the Englishman continues to serve his suspension for breaking football gambling laws.

Brentford coach, Thomas Frank said: “It is bad. He’ll have a scan later, but we don’t know the exact number of weeks he will be out.

“He will definitely not play on Saturday [against Sheffield United].”

On the importance of Bryan Mbeumo to the team, the coach added, “His work rate for the team is incredible – you don’t see many wingers who work so hard and mean so much [to their team].

“He has become the key man – ‘give me the ball, I’ll take this’. Who will that man be now? We’ll find out in the next weeks.”

Meanwhile, Burnley’s Premier League relegation battle has suffered an “undeniable blow” as a result of teenage winger Luca Koleosho’s injury, according to the club’s manager Vincent Kompany.

Even though Burnley have lost 12 of their 15 league games this season, the 19-year-old has attracted a lot of attention to himself due to his brilliance.

Koleosho hobbled off after 36 minutes in Burnley’s latest defeat, a 1-0 loss to Wolves.

“It’s bad news for us, he’s going to be out for a while,” Kompany said.

“I’d like to think he’ll still play this season, but it might be towards the end of the season.”

The speedy Italy under-21 international signed a summer contract with the Clarets for £2.6 million. Since then, he has recorded one Premier League goal and two assists in 15 games.