‘Anyone Responsible For Kaduna Village Bombing Will Be Punished’ – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that those responsible for the Tudun Biri village bombing, which resulted in over 90 deaths, will face appropriate punishment.

The president also announced that the victims will receive support through the new Folako Initiative, set to begin this month. Tudun Biri village will be the first to be rebuilt under this initiative.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, representing the president, visited the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to express condolences.

He emphasized the federal government’s dedication to combating banditry in the region.

Shettima said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent us to commensurate with the people of Kaduna Over the tragic incident.

“The caliber of people that are here with me is a testimony to how deeply touched the president was by the incident.

“The President was deeply touched by what happened we would like to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the government will take measures to protect and preserve the interest of our nation.

“The victims will be taken well care of under the Fulako Initiative which will commence by this month and this community will be the first to be rebuilt in the northwest zone.

“All measures will be taken to ensure that future occurrences are averted. Government will go to the root of the issue and anyone found culpable will be punished accordingly.”