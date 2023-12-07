Accidental Bombing: United States Urges Deployment Of AI In Military Operations

The United States Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability has highlighted that the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will enable the Nigerian military to significantly reduce the occurrence of accidental bombings, achieving a higher level of precision.

This advancement is particularly crucial as AI technology can distinguish between the civilian population and armed terrorists.

The move towards AI is seen as a response to the unfortunate incident on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in Kaduna State, where the Nigerian military mistakenly bombed innocent civilians in Tudun Biri village of Igabi local government area.

During a roundtable meeting with select journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Paul Dean, disclosed that the adoption of AI by the Nigerian military will not only enhance its capabilities but will also ensure compliance with international humanitarian law, preventing unintended civilian casualties.

He said, “So first of all, deep condolences on the tragedy that happened over this week. I do think your question raises the very salient point that artificial intelligence will help militaries improve their operations in a very tangible way.

“Artificial intelligence will help militaries deliver on their international humanitarian law obligations. It will help militaries improve efficiency, eliminate biases, and improve overall decision-making.

“And this, I think, will be of enormous value to global stability. We want to encourage the positive applications of artificial intelligence in the military.

“This initiative that we and our partners launched just last month is centered around achieving just that, maximising the tremendous value of artificial intelligence in military applications.

“And at the same time, ensuring the international community has coalesced around a series of norms of responsible behaviour to make sure that we are reducing the risk of unintended consequences or negative applications.”

He continued, “So we are convinced that when states commit themselves to using this technology in a predictable, transparent, stable, and responsible way, the international community will be in the position of maximising the advantages while reducing the risks of an irresponsible approach.”

Dean also said his organisation was willing to partner with the Federal Government to curb the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country.

He said, “And really, the work of our Bureau is engaged in the full range of deterring conflict, promoting stability and norms of responsible behaviour in the military domain. And I think this makes us a natural fit for our partners here in Nigeria.

“We’re here to cooperate in areas of mutual interest and concern regarding the prohibition of chemical weapons, the pursuit of nuclear stability, the responsible use of outer space and the use of risk reduction measures to advance issues of regional security.”