Nigerians Score As Arsenal Survive Luton Town Threat To Remain Top, Wolves Shine

Arsenal needed to dig deep to be able to handle spirited Luton Town at Kenilworth Road as the game ended in a seven-goal thriller on Tuesday night, December 5.

The game started as expected as Arsenal took the lead as early as in the 20th minute, courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli’s strike.

But the lead didn’t last for too long as Luton Town equalized five minutes after the opener courtesy of Gabriel Osho’s strike.

Before the end of the first half, Gabriel Jesus restored Arsenal’s lead as the half ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

The tides turned in the hosts’ favour in the second half as Elijah Adebayo gave Luton Town the equalizer in the 49th minute. In the 57th minute, the spectators at Kenilworth Road went wild as Ross Barkley gave the newly promoted side the lead for the first time in the game.

Unfortunately, the unexpected lead didn’t last more than three minutes before Kai Havertz scored the equalizer for the Gunners in the 60th minute.

When most fans of both ends thought the game would end in a 3-3 draw, Declan Rice headed home the match-winner in the 7th additional minute to grab a hard-earned 3-4 win over Luton for Arsenal.

The win means that Arsenal are comfortably sitting at the top of the league table with 36 points in 15 games, five points above second-placed Liverpool who still have a game in hand. As for Luton Town, the defeat left them at the 17th spot on the league table with 9 points in 15 games.

Naija News reports that Luton Town goalscorers – Gabriel Osho, Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley – are all of Nigeria Descent.

On the same night, there was action at the Molineux Stadium between Wolves and the visiting Burnley. Unlike in the Luton vs Arsenal clash, the game at the Molineux produced just a goal.

The 27-year-old South Korean star, Hwang Hee-chan, scored the match-winner in the 42nd minute as the game ended in a 1-0 victory for Wolves.

The win has pushed Wolves to the 12th spot on the league table with 18 points in 15 games, while the defeat has pushed Burnley down to the 19th spot with 7 points in 15 games.