Newcastle United’s Nick Pope To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Newcastle United’s goalkeeper Nick Pope will undergo shoulder surgery which could keep him out of football for about four months.

Nick Pop suffered a shoulder dislocation during Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

The 31-year-old English goalkeeper sustained the injury after diving to stop a goal attempt in the last ten minutes of the game. He was replaced by Slovakian goalkeeper, Martin Dúbravka in the 83rd minute of the game.

Pope still has “a chance” to recuperate in time for the summer 2024 European Championships, according to Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

“He’s naturally down because we’ve got huge games coming up and he’s got the Euros ahead of him,” Howe said.

“We’re thinking of him because it’s another strange injury for us. There’s no doubt he needs an operation so he will be out for some time, we think around four months.”

Pope, who joined Newcastle in June 2022 for an undisclosed sum, is among the team’s injury concerns, along with Callum Wilson, midfielders Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy, and defenders Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

The former Burnley goalkeeper had played every minute of Newcastle’s Premier League and Champions League action this season.

Following his injury, there were speculations that Newcastle would replace Pope in the January transfer window by signing free agent and former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.