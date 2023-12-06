Fraudulent Muslim-Muslim Ticket Was Sold To Us, Now Muslims Are Being Killed – Yusuf Knocks Tinubu, Shettima

A former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf has lamented over the erroneous bombing of residents of Tudun Biri Village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Naija News reports that the army had erroneously dropped bombs in the village which led to the killing of over 120 persons.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident during an interview on Arise TV, Yusuf said the optics for the Nigerian Army as well as the presidency is not good.

He argued during the 2023 election Islamic clerics sold a fraudulent Muslim-Muslim ticket to Nigerian in the region.

The former NHIS fumed that Muslims are still being killed in the north despite the President and the Vice President being Muslims.

He said, “The Muslim clerics in the North came and sold this fraudulent Muslim-Muslim ticket and we have Muslim Vice President and Muslim President. Our people in the North are saying you are killing Muslims, inflicting a lot more pain on Muslims.

“You closed the borders along all the seven Northern states because you want to go to war with Niger. You are inflicting pain. Now you are killing Muslims. Look at the Military hierarchy, people are being mischievous. Look at the operational Military hierarchy and look at their religion. The military needs to be very careful and start doing damage control fast’’